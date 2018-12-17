Here Are The Top Ten Best-Selling Nintendo GameCube Games Of All-Time

The Nintendo GameCube was far from Nintendo’s most successful piece of video game hardware, but it does have a special place in the hearts of many. Further, it had quite a few great games.

That said, NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella has revealed the top ten best-selling Nintendo GameCube games in the United States of all-time. And as you would expect, there’s a lot of Mario.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full top ten:

1. Super Smash Bros. Melee

2. Mario Kart: Double Dash (the reason I personally bough a GameCube)

3. Super Mario Sunshine

4. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

5. Luigi’s Mansion

6. Metroid Prime

7. Animal Crossing

8. Sonic Adventures 2

9. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

10. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Since the folks at @EasyAllies asked about it in their recent podcast, here’s the list of the top 10 best-selling games in the U.S. for the Nintendo GameCube. Fun list, led by Smash, Kart, Mario and Zelda. The more things change… pic.twitter.com/JRJTz3GLDY — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 10, 2018

If you were around and gaming during the somewhat short-lived GameCube era, most of this list won’t be that surprising, especially the top games. That said, while Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a well-regarded game, I’m surprised it snuck in there. Further, the fact that Sonic Adventures 2 was the best-selling third-party game — and the only one to make the top ten — is pretty surprising, especially when you consider the war of Sega Vs. Nintendo was still fresh in the memory of many.

And I’m not alone, many Nintendo fans were surprised by some of the top-ten list.

That’s a surprising order! For some reason I was under the impression that Animal Crossing caught on with Wild World, looks like it was always a decent seller though — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) December 10, 2018

RE4 is at #18. Paper just edged out Mario Party 4 for the #10 spot. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 10, 2018

Even really only remembering the end of Nintendo “vs.” Sega, I’m shocked that Sega fans supported Nintendo so much with SA2 that soon after Dreamcast. — Josh O’Neil (@joshoneil91) December 11, 2018

Wow it is striking to see that most these franchises are still selling so well in Switch and almost all of them have representation on Switch or will have in the next 1 or 2 years (hopeful for Metroid Prime 4) — Jorge Chávez Muñoz (@tarqaron) December 10, 2018

Anyway, what’s your favorite GameCube game? Mine: Double Dash, of course.