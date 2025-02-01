Very Rare Nintendo GameCube Surfaces Online With $100,000 Asking Price

A very rare Nintendo GameCube console has surfaced online, and the owner of it is asking for $100,000. There are a few rare Nintendo GameCube consoles collectors dream about. The rarest is probably the Space World GameCube, a one-of-a-kind GameCube console that was displayed at the Nintendo Space World 2000 convention. Interestingly, it was the second to final Nintendo Space World convention, which ended in 2001. This no doubt adds to the allure of the console.

For many years, the console was thought to be lost to time, somewhere rotting in a Florida garage or forgotten in a literal dump somewhere in America. For decades the console was missing until 2023 when it resurfaced. And now two calendar years later it is for sale on eBay for a whopping $100,000.

The new eBay listing, which is also accepting Best Offers, has 228 favorites and is in the cart of at least seven eBay users toying with the idea of purchasing the GameCube console. In other words, there appears to be interest, even at such a large price point.

As the eBay listing notes, there are over 20 differences between the prototype Nintendo GameCube console and a standard commercial GameCube console. For one, the Space World GameCube has a window lid and the reset button is flat. Meanwhile, the on and off button is actually convex button and is round. And then the words “power” and “reset” and “open” are written in white rather than carved into the console. It is also 1mm larger on all sides.

It is important to note the console doesn’t actually play games. It is a display unit. Meanwhile, the owner says they are parting ways with the rare machine to raise funds for a larger project.

“Looking far in the future I see myself being my hobby into a foundation business.. a gaming place where the entire family can enjoy, people can meet other people, talk with people who feel uncomfortable with other people, and make the visitors feel young again,” writes the owner on eBay.

The future of the console right now is unknown, but we will update the story as it develops.