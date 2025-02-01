Nintendo Switch 2 Price Reportedly Revealed (And It’s Way More Than Switch)

The Nintendo Switch 2 price has reportedly been revealed, and if the report is accurate, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be far more expensive than the current Switch. It has been over two weeks since Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 after months and months of rumors and leaks. The reveal featured a hardware unveiling, and was complimented by the reveal of a new Mario Kart. Unfortunately, for Nintendo fans, the look at the new Mario Kart was very brief and unrevealing. Further, there was no word of a release date or even a release window. And there was no word of the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 either. None of this has changed, at least officially.

While Nintendo continues to keep its cards close to its chest, rumors and reports filling in these various blanks about the Nintendo Switch 2 have begun to surface. The latest comes the way of Nick Baker, a well-known industry insider. While Baker is primarily known for his leaks pertaining to Xbox and Fortnite, he has proven reliable and reputable with various leaks beyond these two topics. And on occasion, this has included Nintendo.

According to the insider, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be available in two options. One of these options will be just the console, while the other will be a bundle featuring the aforementioned new Mario Kart. The former is supposedly going to cost €449, while the latter will cost €499.

What does this mean in dollars? Well, €499 currently converts to $517.06. Meanwhile, €449 converts to $465.25. Typically, console manufacturers like to come in on the cheaper side in the United States, given the size and importance of the market. In other words, this presumably means a $450/$500 price point in the United States. However, there is no guarantee of this. Baker only has the Euros price point, and with potential tariffs in the mix, it is hard to predict how this will convert to USD.

If this ends up being the case, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be far more expensive than the current Switch. When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, it generally cost €329.99 in Europe. In other words this would be a $120 launch price increase.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Baker has proven reliable in the past, he has been off the mark in the past as well. It’s also worth remembering that even if this information is accurate it’s subject to change. Nintendo likely has a price point pinned down at this point for the Nintendo Switch 2, but external factors could always change this.

Speaking of Nintendo, they have not commented on this report and we don’t suspect this will change. It’s not going to comment on a price point report this close to revealing the price. It rarely comments on less consequential rumors, let alone something of this magnitude. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

