New Nintendo GameCube-Style Controller Released for Nintendo Switch

A new Nintendo Switch controller inspired by the Nintendo GameCube has been released and it's said to remedy the biggest problem plaguing the Joy-Cons: stick drift. Whether it will deliver on this promise, remains to be seen, but you're going to have to pay a hefty price to find out. The new controller is aimed at the nostalgic who grew up playing the GameCube, which, as you may know, boasted a unique controller that was quite contentious. Some believe it's one of the best controllers ever made. Others think it's one of the worst. If you're in the former camp, it may be worth checking out, but it's going to set you back $69.99.

Dubbed the NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-pad, the controller is said to boast a joystick that will somehow never succumb to stick drift, a big problem for many controllers, especially the Joy-Cons. The problem is so substantial that Nintendo has actually been sued over it and continues to actively work at improving it.

"The components in a Hall Effect joystick never physically touch, the sensors do not wear out like they do on analog joysticks. This means that in theory, Hall Effect joysticks never develop drift in their lifetime," reads an official blurb about the controller.

The controller's product page also goes on about the triggers which are said to be lighter and offer "less resistance, and shorter trigger distances." The description continues by noting that with this "hyper-fast, limited motion, you can take quick reaction shots quicker while playing your favorite shooter games."

The controller also comes with interchangeable joystick rings; adjustable turbo & mapping function; one-key wake-up and screenshot function; wireless connection and long-lasting performance; an Ergonomic, non-slip design; and the preferred gamepad for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is all straight from the controller's product page.

Unfortunately, the controller is only available in purple. Hopefully, other versions -- like the GOATed orange version -- are added soon, but right now there's no mention of more colors coming. Presumably more colors will be dependent on how well this initial wave sells.