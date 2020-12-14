Nintendo Announces Upcoming Indie World Showcase

✖

Nintendo said earlier this year that it wouldn’t be holding any more Direct presentations for the remainder of 2020, but that doesn’t mean that the beloved video game publisher is done with video events altogether. As of today, it was revealed that the company has one more video event planned before the year is over and it’s set to transpire quite soon.

Announced via Nintendo’s official Twitter account this morning, it was revealed that the latest Indie World showcase will occur tomorrow on December 15. The stream is set to kick off at 12:00 pm EDT/9:00 am PDT and is said to last for about 15 minutes. Nintendo hasn’t said specifically what games this showing will feature, but it is said to highlight “updates and new announcements of indie games” that will be coming to Switch.

As for what could be shown this time around, well, it’s a bit hard to say. There are a number of notable indie titles for the Switch on the horizon, but it’s unknown whether or not tomorrow’s event will be the place in which some of them might make an appearance. Hollow Knight: Silksong is one big-ticket indie game that I imagine many fans will be crossing their fingers in hopes of seeing in this showing. Announced as the sequel to Hollow Knight back in 2019, developer Team Cherry has largely been silent in regards to its work on Silksong which means we could finally get some sort of update during this event.

Another thing that might be worth betting on could be the idea that a new game of some sort could release tomorrow after this Indie World showing concludes. In the past, many games have released on the same day as these Indie World presentations as a way to generate excitement and surprise fans. Just a few months back, Supergiant Games’ Hades stealth-launched on the Switch on the same day in which it appeared in the showcase.

Whatever ends up being announced tomorrow, we’ll be sure to update you on all of the major developments from Indie World once they come about. If you can’t tune-in for the stream as it transpires, you can follow all of our coverage right here.

Whatever ends up being announced tomorrow, we'll be sure to update you on all of the major developments from Indie World once they come about. If you can't tune-in for the stream as it transpires, you can follow all of our coverage right here.