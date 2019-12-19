Nintendo’s Actually Gone and Made an ASMR Video

Nintendo’s Australian counterpart has released a new video of someone building the fishing rod from the initial Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. That, in and of itself, isn’t particularly notable, but Nintendo’s really outdone itself this time. You see, it’s not just a video about building the fishing rod. It’s officially an ASMR video about building the fishing rod.

ASMR, if you’re not familiar, refers to autonomous sensory meridian response, and boils down to being a positive tingling sensation associated with the neck and head that’s most commonly associate with specific sounds. Common ASMR triggers are found throughout the video, including the running of hands across cardboard and other gentle clicking and clacking noises.

You can check out the full video, which shows Nintendo knows exactly what it’s doing, and it’s intentional, below:

These sort of ASMR videos, focusing on trying to incite those pleasant tingles, are increasingly common and popular. In fact, Nintendo’s even released what amounts to ASMR videos before, despite not actually calling them ASMR videos. It wasn’t all that long ago that the company shared a Super Mario Maker 2 video focused on “sights and sounds” with a number of ASMR bits included. (Whether intentional or not, the result is the same.)

What do you think of Nintendo‘s latest ASMR creation? Are you a fan of Nintendo Labo? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Nintendo Labo’s fishing rod is part of the initial Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit, and is available wherever such things are sold for an MSRP of $69.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

