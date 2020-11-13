Nintendo Wants Players' Opinions on Legend of Zelda Games

✖

Nintendo shared a couple of questions for fans of the Legend of Zelda games this week go see what types of games and features in those games players like the best. The polls only consisted of a few different questions from broad topics like 2D vs. 3D games to more specific questions, but they’ve all gotten plenty of votes from players so far. Some Legend of Zelda fans are hopeful questions like these will help shape some of the future content we get from the franchise.

The Legend of Zelda-themed questions shared to gauge the “Player’s Pulse” as Nintendo called it can be seen below. Nintendo first wanted to know whether people prefer the 2D games or the 3D ones and then asked which of four songs people would rather listen to. The final question asked people to choose between a sword or bow when asked which one felt more satisfying to use and defeat enemies with.

It’s time to take the Player’s Pulse with these questions themed around The Legend of Zelda series! As always, we’ll discuss the results on the next episode of #NintendoPower Podcast: Which style do you prefer in Legend of Zelda games? — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 12, 2020

Which ocarina tune would you rather relax to? — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 12, 2020

Which is more satisfying to defeat enemies with? — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 12, 2020

For those who haven’t taken the poll yet, the 3D games are way ahead in the first question with over 80% of the more than 40,000 votes at the time this is written. “Zelda’s Lullaby” leads the second question while it seems more people prefer to use swords than bows in the final query.

The questions will be addressed later on the next episode of the Nintendo Power Podcast, but some people in the replies to the tweets are hopeful the answers will be more than just talking points in the future. Seeing more 3D Legend of Zelda games is pretty much inevitable, but many people have expressed hopes that despite the 2D games trailing in the votes, we’ll see more of those as well. The other two questions seem like they’re largely just for fun, but people have hopes for the first question regardless of what the results are.

The next new take on the Legend of Zelda franchise will release soon on November 20th when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches for the Nintendo Switch.