New Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Trailer Shows Off Combat

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have released the latest in a series of brief teaser trailers for the upcoming video game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. This one, in particular, focuses on combat and the various abilities available to characters rather than the lore of its setting or showing off specific characters. If you've been wanting to see more of Link smashing foes, this trailer is for you.

Previous teaser trailers for the upcoming video game have shown off familiar, albeit different, allies and enemies both. Given that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to release on November 20th for the Nintendo Switch, it seems like Koei Tecmo and Nintendo will keep sharing these sort of little tidbits all the way up to launch.

The Hyrule you know, a story you don’t – meet familiar faces, discover hidden surprises and use Sheikah powers in ways you’ve never seen before!#HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity arrives on 11/20. pic.twitter.com/T0jJ2FcyvU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 19, 2020

Here's how Nintendo officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule, and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. Play the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago."

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is officially set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 20th. The original Hyrule Warriors is currently available on Nintendo Switch as Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. Notably, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also in development, though little is known about the title as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

