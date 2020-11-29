Nintendo Comments on More Possible Legend of Zelda Spinoffs

✖

With Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's recent release on the Nintendo Switch, there has once again been some talk about the possibility of a whole series of Hyrule Warriors video games or even other Legend of Zelda spinoffs, of which Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is one. And while it seems like Nintendo hasn't ruled out the possibility of such a thing coming to pass, it also does not seem to be committed to making such a thing happen either.

"I do think circumstances could align like this again," Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma told IGN in a recent interview when asked whether Hyrule Warriors could become its own standalone series, "but I don't think we're expecting this to become a series. We'd make that decision based on its creative merits, just like we did this time."

IGN didn't stop there, however, and went on to ask whether other Zelda spinoffs were a possibility given the success of Hyrule Warriors. "Echoing my answer to the question above, we're always looking for valuable creative projects," Aonuma added, "but those only come about when several different conditions align. So, I think it's hard for us to have conscious control over the frequency."

The latest and greatest Legend of Zelda spinoff, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. A sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development, but no real details have been released as of yet.

