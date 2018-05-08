Nintendo Has Long-Term Plans For the Switch’s Lifespan

Following a sales report that showed just how incredibly well the Nintendo Switch is doing, the publisher no doubt has big plans for the system in the years ahead. And while it’s still got a long way to go when it comes to catching up with the 101 million Wii’s that were sold years ago, it’s got some plans in place to secure the Switch’s long-term goals.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima reaffirmed these plans in a recent Q & A, which can be found on the company’s website. He noted, “As for the Nintendo Switch life cycle, we need to steadily provide new experiences that will keep consumers always wanting to play Nintendo Switch in order to maintain sales for a long time. Our company has a lot of experience with selling gaming systems, and we will actively incorporate everything we have learned, including our failures, into our planning.

“Changing environmental factors, including the activities of other companies, can impact the Nintendo Switch life cycle. So the benchmark is not whether the Nintendo Switch sales can surpass total Wii sales, but rather how we adapt and respond to changes in the market and strive to continue selling Nintendo Switch as long as possible.”

Nintendo has proven that software is king with the Switch, with games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey selling well into the millions. But it’s also proven that it knows how to innovate, with projects like the Nintendo Labo, which came out last month to impressive sales in Japan and other markets.

It could be going for a similar approach to its DS and 3DS systems, which have sold into the millions and seen impressive software support over the years. And the 3DS is still seeing said support, despite the Switch’s high-powered success.

As for what we’ll see next from the Switch, that’ll come at E3, as the company has big plans for its Nintendo Direct annual special which will air right before the event takes place. Though it’ll only focus on 2018 games, there are still some great ones coming our way like Super Smash Bros. and a possible Pokemon game.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.