Nintendo Looking Into Options For Successor To 3DS System

Even with the success of the Nintendo Switch system, Nintendo has sworn to continue supporting its dual-screen Nintendo 3DS and 2DS systems for the near future with games like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and the latest in the WarioWare series. But that doesn’t mean it’s not figuring out plans for an eventual successor.

Shuntaro Furukawa, the new president of Nintendo of Japan, recently had a chance to speak with shareholders about what they have planned next for the handheld market. According to him, the company is looking into “various options” when it comes to a successor for the Nintendo 3DS.

Although the system has slowed down in momentum in comparison to the Switch, the 3DS and 2DS are still considered highly valued systems on the market thanks to their affordable pricing ($150 compared to the Switch’s $300 cost) and the available games for them, including favorites like Super Smash Bros. and Metroid: Samus Returns.

With that, the company is probably looking into a handheld that will keep fans of that market interested while serving as a non-competitor to the Switch. It’s too early to tell just what kind of features this new system could very well have but the company has proven in the past that it knows how to make a formula better with each new hardware iteration, from the Game Boy to the DS to the 3DS (and eventually 2DS XL).

As far as when we’ll hear something on this new system, it likely won’t be for a while. The company is full steam ahead on the Switch so we probably won’t even hear anything on it until at least E3 2019 if not later than that.

For the time being, the 3DS and 2DS still have a lot going for them, including future releases like the aforementioned games as well as a pair of new Yo-Kai Watch Blasters games and a port of the hit GameCube title Luigi’s Mansion among other games. And if you haven’t discovered Metroid: Samus Returns yet, well, you might want to get on that.

The Nintendo 3DS and 2DS game systems are available for purchase now.