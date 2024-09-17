Developers Visit Nintendo of America Headquarters as Switch 2 Rumors Circulate

We're past the halfway point of September, and all eyes are on Nintendo. This month, fans are expecting to see a reveal for the so-called "Nintendo Switch 2," the unnamed successor to the company's current console. For weeks now, rumors have suggested that the console would be unveiled in the month of September, and everyone is currently awaiting that announcement. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, it seems something might be in the works. Multiple developers apparently visited Nintendo of America's headquarters this week, leading to speculation that Nintendo is readying its partners ahead of the reveal.

As of right now, the only confirmed visitor at Nintendo of America's headquarters was Josh Fairhurst, CEO of Limited Run Games. In a post on X/Twitter, Fairhurst shared an image of himself in front of the building, acknowledging the visit and sharing his gratefulness "that we have such great partners at NOA." Fairhurst doesn't seem to be the only visitor, however. In a post on Bluesky, Liam Robertson of Did You Know Gaming cryptically posted "seems a lot of developers got invited to NoA yesterday." Based on the background knowledge displayed in his videos, Robertson seems to have several industry connections, so if he's saying a lot of developers visited Nintendo yesterday, it's a safe bet Limited Run Games was not the only one.

So, does this mean an announcement is finally happening? Maybe. Nintendo Direct presentations have happened in the month of September going back several years now, but this time is a little different. We just got a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase in August, which was combined with an Indie World presentation. A lot of the speculation around the September reveal for Switch 2 was amplified as a result of that August showcase; many fans believe that Nintendo was getting its Switch announcements out of the way early, so it could focus on the new console.

The one thing we know for sure right now is that Nintendo does have a new console in the works, and it will be revealed at some point before Nintendo's fiscal year ends on March 31st. It's entirely possible Nintendo could keep fans waiting all the way until March 2025, but it certainly feels like an announcement is imminent!

