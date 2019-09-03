Former Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime Is Going Back to School

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime has announced that he will be returning to school this coming academic year. Fils-Aime revealed as much on Twitter late last week, stating that he would be heading to Cornell University’s Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management as the first “Leader in Residence” for the school.

“Regginator is going back to school!” Fils-Aime tweeted. “Looking forward to teaching and mentoring during this upcoming academic year.” It would appear that he’s set to give at least one lecture at the school and generally interact with the community on campus. So, he’s not really a teacher, and he’s absolutely not a student; “Leader in Residence” seems to sum up his role perfectly.

Regginator is going back to school! @CornellDyson just announced that I will be their inaugural Leader in Residence. Looking forward to teaching and mentoring during this upcoming academic year. Great way for me to give back to @Cornell and @CALS. — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) August 29, 2019

The Twitter account for the specific school at Cornell that Fils-Aime will be speaking at also celebrated the reveal of the news. Additionally, the official description for the Leaders in Residence program seems to indicate that there will be one lecture, a workshop, with the entire lot “all centered around leadership, conscious capitalism, and service[,]” and that’s about it. Whether Fils-Aime plans to do more during his tenure is unclear, but it sounds like that’s the extent of his commitment.

The news is out! We can’t wait to have @Reggie back on campus and working with our incredible #CornellDyson students 🙌 https://t.co/iAJnMDUivX — Cornell Dyson (@CornellDyson) August 29, 2019

Fils-Aime’s first lecture — titled “Reggie’s Principles for Next Generation Leaders” — is set for October 21st, and appears to be open to the public.