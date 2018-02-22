Nintendo Reveals Trailer for First Breath of the Wild DLC Pack

Today during Nintendo‘s E3 Spotlight, we got a brand new trailer outlining the two DLC packs on the way for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The first DLC pack, “The Master Trials,” will launch on June 30 on Nintendo Switch and Wii U. Check out the new trailer above.

“The two packs are available only as part of the Expansion Pass for $19.99. The first pack, ‘The Master Trials,’ launches June 30, and the second one, ‘The Champions’ Ballad,’ arrives during the holiday season. Nintendo also announced upcoming amiibo of the four champions from the game for release during the holiday season: the Goron champion Daruk, the Rito champion Revali, the Zora champion Mipha and the Gerudo champion Urbosa.”

All of the exciting new additions coming on June 30 with “The Master Trials” are outlined in the trailer above. For those of you who just need the details, here’s everything included:

Trial of the Sword

When you get to a certain sacred location, you can take on the new “Trial of the Sword” challenge. Face an onslaught of enemies, one wave after another. Link starts the challenge without any equipment or weapons. When all the enemies in a room are defeated, Link proceeds to the next. Clear all the trials (about 45 rooms in total), and the power of the Master Sword will be awakened, and it will always be in its glowing powered-up state while usable.

Hero’s Path Mode

This new map feature shows the path Link has walked through Hyrule from the last 200 hours of gameplay. Use the time tracker bar to see where you’ve spent the most time and where you have yet to explore. There’s bound to be more adventures and maybe a shrine or two on the road less traveled.

Hard Mode

In Hard Mode, enemies gradually regain health, so take them out as quickly as possible. All enemies are also powered up by one level. For example, Red Bokoblins in Normal mode are now Blue Bokoblins. Enemies can also have higher maximum levels than they would in Normal mode. Look up, and you may also find enemies and treasure chests in the sky!

Travel Medallion

Somewhere in the world, there is a chest with a Travel Medallion inside. When you use this, you can register your current location as a fast travel point on the map. You can only register one location using the Travel Medallion.

More Armor

There are 8 treasure chests placed around Hyrule containing armor themed after previous The Legend of Zelda titles. Watch for tips as to the whereabouts of these chests as you travel around Hyrule.

Korok Mask

The Korok Mask is also hidden in a treasure chest somewhere in the world. While wearing this mask, it shakes whenever Link is near a hidden Korok location. There are 900 Koroks hiding in Hyrule, so this should help you discover quite a few of them.

We’ll have more on Breath of the Wild’s second DLC pack very soon. In the meantime, check out our Breath of the Wild review right here.

