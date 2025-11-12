Nintendo Sets Release Date for Its First New Switch 2 Game of 2026 (But There’s a Catch)

Believe it or not, we’ve still got a handful of big Switch 2 releases for 2025. Both Kirby Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4 are still headed our way, with the first being a Switch 2 exclusive. But Nintendo fans already have a few big releases to look forward to in 2026, with several big first-party games slated to arrive next year. However, until recently, none of the brand-new titles had confirmed release dates. But on November 11th, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company confirmed exactly when Pokemon Pokopia is set to arrive.

Originally revealed during the September Nintendo Direct, Pokemon Pokopia is a Minecraft-esque life sim set on a Pokemon island. Players will play as a Human Ditto, transforming the Pokopia island into a paradise for its Pokemon friends. So far, we’ve seen just a few hints at the gameplay, which looks to feature terraforming, farming, and building. Previously slated for a vague 2026 release window, Pokemon has now confirmed that Pokemon Pokopia will release on March 5th, 2026. That makes it the first brand-new first-party Nintendo game with a confirmed release date for next year. Unfortunately, that’s not the only first this game has claimed.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Initially, Pokemon fans and cozy gamers alike were excited to see a confirmed release date for Pokopia. But a closer look at store pages popping up with pre-orders for the game quickly turned the tide toward frustration. Details in the Japanese Nintendo web store listing seemingly confirm that Pokopia‘s physical edition will be a Game-Key card. This controversial new move from Nintendo means that the game’s full data is not on the card, but will need to be downloaded.

Many fans who prefer to collect physical media are unhappy with this direction for Switch 2 games. But this rumored move for Pokemon Pokopia is especially frustrating, as Nintendo has previously suggested it would not use Game-Key cards for any of its first-party releases. Pokemon games like this one fall into a bit of a gray area here, as Pokopia will be published by, but not developed by, Nintendo. So it’s possible that Nintendo only ever intended its promise of no first-party key cards to cover games directly developed by the company.

Regardless, many of the top responses to Pokemon’s release date announcement suggest gamers are not too happy to see that Pokopia may not have the full physical game on the card at release.

I Will buy it by second hand if you still use key cards.



I’ve been buying all pokémon games from the last 21 years. pic.twitter.com/eEK8f5QulK — Miguel Ángel (@Mikeranjero98) November 11, 2025

As of now, the Nintendo of America listing for Pokemon Pokopia doesn’t specify the game as a Game-Key card. However, a new video uses Pokemon Pokopia as its example while explaining what a Game-Key card is. So, it looks pretty likely that Pokopia will indeed be the first major Nintendo release to come on a Game-Key card.

Despite frustration about the physical release, many fans are still excited to see Pokemon’s first-ever life sim nail down a release date. Alongside the release date confirmation, Pokemon Pokopia will get a new trailer on Thursday, November 13th. The details of this trailer haven’t yet been confirmed, but it’s likely we will see more gameplay for the upcoming Pokemon life sim.

Pokemon Pokopia will arrive exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5th, 2026. Pre-orders are available now for $69.99 via the Nintendo website. As a bonus for ordering the game early, players will get a special Ditto rug to decorate their in-game house.

