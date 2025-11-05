Nintendo Confirms 10 Upcoming First-Party Games for Switch 2

Since launching earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold impressively well. The newest Nintendo console has already outpaced every prior console release ahead of its first holiday season. Yet while many gamers are excited to finally get the Switch 2, others are waiting for the system’s library of games to stack up before they invest. Although most of the original Nintendo Switch library is backwards compatible, 2025 hasn’t given us too many first-party Switch 2 exclusives. But a recent financial report proves that Nintendo has plenty of games lined up for the new console in the coming months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recently released financial report, Nintendo outlined its current and future plans for the Nintendo Switch 2. After reviewing the performance of launch titles like Mario Kart World, Nintendo shifted gears to listing its upcoming first-party titles. And it’s a good reminder that Switch 2 owners do have quite a few new games to look forward to. In fact, the list includes 10 games headed our way this holiday season and into 2026.

Upcoming First-Party Games for Nintendo Switch 2

Screenshot by ComicBook

In the financial report, Nintendo breaks its upcoming releases into two main categories. First, we have the slate of holiday season releases. Then, Nintendo will “strive to maintain the momentum of Nintendo Switch 2 beyond the holiday season.” And that means a few games slotted for early 2026 and beyond. While most of these aren’t surprises, seeing them all listed out together is a helpful way to decide if it’s time to snag a Switch 2 bundle this holiday season.

In terms of first-party Nintendo Switch 2 titles still headed our way to round out 2025, here’s what gamers can look forward to:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – November 6th

Kirby Air Riders – November 20th

Metroid Prime 4 – December 4th

From there, we have 7 confirmed first-party games for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Only a handful have confirmed dates just yet, but it’s nevertheless a good indication of what we can expect next year. The 2026 lineup for Switch 2 so far includes:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition – January 15th, 2026

Mario Tennis Fever – February 12th, 2026

Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch 2 Edition – Spring 2026

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – Spring 2026

Pokemon Pokopia – 2026

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – 2026

Splatoon Raiders – 2026

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

As you can see, Nintendo may be gilding the lily just a smidge here. While there are 10 games coming to Switch 2 in the near future, 2 of the titles listed here are just new Switch 2 editions of existing games. And while that shiny new edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks good, it’s not the brand new sequel many fans were hoping for. That said, we do have the new Yoshi game, the first-ever Pokemon life sim, and a new Fire Emblem and Splatoon game to look forward to.

All of these titles were previously announced by Nintendo, so there are no big surprises here. If there is a new Animal Crossing, 3D Mario, or other first-party game in development, Nintendo isn’t yet ready to spill the details there. Hopefully, we’ll get more details on these upcoming games and other future projects as we enter 2026.

What game are you most looking forward to for the Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!