Nintendo Begins Limited-Time Gold Points Event

If there’s a certain Nintendo Switch game you’ve been eyeing lately, now may be the time to think about purchasing it if the plan is to buy it through Nintendo itself. That’s because Nintendo is running a limited-time promotion featuring its Gold Points currency which will give people twice the returns on their Gold Point earnings through the duration of the event. The promotion is live until the end of the month which gives plenty of time to make purchases, but the catch is that the offer only applies to a small number of games.

Nintendo announced the promotion on social media and said that those who purchase one of the six games feature in the event would get twice the Gold Points from now until February 28th. For those unfamiliar with the Gold Points, they’re redeemed on future Nintendo purchases to reduce the cost of whatever you’re purchasing next.

Earn DOUBLE #MyNintendo Gold Points when you purchase select digital games for #NintendoSwitch!



Offer ends 2/28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.



🎮: https://t.co/OTIV43N76K pic.twitter.com/rLyIJYE2RP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 2, 2022

“If you pay $59.99 for a game on Nintendo eShop, you’ll earn 300 Gold Points,” Nintendo said as an example of how this whole process works. “Those points can be redeemed for $3.00 toward your next eligible purchase.”

So, under this new promotion, you’ll get 600 Gold Points for a purchase of a $59.99 game instead which means $6 off your next purchase should you choose to use those points. It’s not a great deal more, but if you were planning on buying a game eventually anyway, this month would be the time to do so.

As stated before, the catch is that only six games are eligible for this promotion, according to Nintendo. Those are also all still priced at $59.99 except for Game Builder Garage which is $29.99. The full list of games includes Metroid Dread, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Game Builder Garage, New Pokemon Snap, and Mario Golf: Super Rush.

For March, Nintendo has a couple of new games releasing. Those include Triangle Strategy, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, and Rune Factory 5. Gold Points expire “after 12 months on the last day of the month in which they were earned,” Nintendo said, so don’t feel like you have to spend them in a hurry either.

Nintendo’s Gold Point promotion is live from now until the end of the month.