Nintendo Almost Made a Game With Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki

Apparently, Nintendo and the founder of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, were once making a game together.

Speaking to French outlet Le Monde, former Nintendo artist Yoichi Kotabe divulged that the company was once on the brink of a historic partnership with Hayao Miyazaki.

According to Kotabe, Miyazaki was at one point offered the chance to work on a game for Nintendo. At first, Miyazaki expressed interest in such a coming together, and even came up with a game idea for Nintendo. But, unfortunately, the idea never evolved into a proper game project due to Miyazaki’s very busy schedule, and so Nintendo eventually gave up on the idea.

“Once, with Mr. Ikeda and Shigesato Itoi — the famous commercial sloganser who wrote the slogans for the Ghibli films — we went to see Mr. Miyazaki and offered to work together on a video game for Nintendo,” said Kotabe. “Contrary to what one might think, he did not say no. He told us that what would interest him would be to make a video game that takes place in the universe of insects, and where the player would see the world through the eyes of one of them. But that did not happen, he was busy.”

As you can see, Miyazaki was interested in making a game that takes place in the universe of insects, and where players play as them. A little high-brow for Nintendo you might say, but a fascinating concept that is only more fascinating when you consider who would have been behind it. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

For those that don’t know: Miyazaki, co-founded Studio Ghibli back in 1985, and is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, animation filmmakers of all-time. Over the years, the visionary has directed multiple films, such as: 1986’s Castle in the Sky, 1988’s My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service in 1989, 1997’s Princes Mononoke, and 2001’s Spirited Away.

As you may know, Miyazaki’s works are characterized by a handful of themes, including humanity’s relationship with nature. And so it’s not very surprising he wanted to make a game that takes place in the universe of insects. It sounds kinda up his alley, and the type of project only he could envision and deliver.

