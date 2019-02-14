The Nintendo ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Fire Flower Statue Isn’t Just For Gardens

This officially licensed Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Fire Flower statue is perfect for decorating your garden, but what about using it for a table centerpiece? Maybe something bright and cheerful for your desk or balcony perhaps?

Basically, it would look great anywhere in your home, and you can make it happen at ThinkGeek for $24.99. Unfortunately, it won’t give you the power to throw fireballs, so keep your expectations in check. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, and we have just the things to help you get over the mark…

This is certainly not the first time we’ve seen a Nintendo warp pipe mug, but it is definitely the best version to date. You can order one right here for $14.99.

The mug is similar to the Level-Up pipe mug that ThinkGeek released a while back, only this version is officially licensed by Nintendo and has a paint job that’s up to their standards. The official description reads:

“Wouldn’t it be super convenient to just jump in a warp pipe whenever you needed to leave your home? Warp pipes would make great public transportation… if you’re not concerned with where you’ll end up (or being eaten by a piranha plant). You know what, maybe it’s better that we don’t jump into random pipes. But now you can drink from one!“

“This ThinkGeek exclusive warp pipe mug has nothing hiding inside of it except an empty space for your favorite beverage. Feel free to pour your coffee, tea or wine (we don’t judge) inside with no fear of it disappearing to a bonus level.“

Now, if you’re willing to spend a little more to get that free shipping, this Super Mario Bros. Chain Chomp lamp will pair nicely with your Fire Flower statue. You can grab it here for $69.99.

The Chain Chomp’s head can swivel, so you are free to direct the light where you need it. The light source is a 60 Lumens LED bulb – which is great – but one downside is that the bulb is not replaceable. Then again, the bulb is rated to work for a minimum of 30,000 hours, so longevity probably isn’t an issue. If you used it six hours a day, the bulb would last for over 13 years. The full list of specs is available below:

• Super Mario Chain Chomp Lamp

• Officially-licensed Super Mario Bros. merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation

• Task light looks just like a Chain Chomp from Super Mario Bros.

• Head swivels and pivots for directed angle of light

• (Chain itself does not move – it’s welded steel)

• Includes 60 Lumens LED bulb (non-replaceable)

• (Bulb is rated at a minimum of 30,000 hours)

• (Which means if you had it on for 6 hours every day, it’d last for over 13 years)

• Power cord has inline on/off switch

• Imported

• Dimensions: 10″ deep x 18 3/4″ tall x 6″ wide with 5″ cube base

• 6′ long USB power cable with 100 – 240V 50/60Hz AC adapter with Type A electrical plug

• Weight: 6 1/2 lbs.

