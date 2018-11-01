Nintendo Super Mario Light-Up Wreath 1-Ups Christmas

Skip the trip to Kirklands or Michaels or wherever people go to get Christmas wreaths, and order up one of these official Nintendo Super Mario light-up versions right here, right now. You’re only a couple of clicks away from 1-Uping your Christmas decor, and it’s pretty inexpensive at only $19.99.

The wreath features Super Mario 3-style coins, mushrooms, and more in a festive 8-bit arrangement that comes complete with five green LEDs that blink on and off. Once you have the wreath, you might as well go all out with the theme. We can help with that…

Let’s start with this Super Mario star tree topper. It doesn’t light up, which is a missed opportunity if you ask us, but you could probably figure out a way to stuff one of your LED tree lights in there. Either way, it’s absolutely adorable – you can grab the star topper here for only $12.99.

Of course, you can’t have a topper like this and not extend the theme to the decorations. The following string light sets will do the job nicely:

• Legend of Zelda Rupee String Lights

• Legend of Zelda Triforce String Lights

• Super Mario Coin String Lights

Finally, Hallmark’s nerdy Keepsake ornaments are always a highlight of the holiday season, and 2018 is no exception. In fact, they’ve really outdone themselves with some of the options this year. Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Batman, Firefly, and Harry Potter are well represented, and there are a few Nintendo options that will fit perfectly into the theme we have going here.

ThinkGeek has collected the nerdiest Keepsake ornaments in Hallmark’s 2018 collection, and they’re currently the best place to get them online in terms of price. You can shop them all right here and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. So, if you get any combination of the wreath, ornaments, and string lights you’re good to go!

