Nintendo Switch 2 Codename Revealed by Huge Leak

A massive leak related to new Pokemon projects including Gen 10 and what’s assumed to be a multiplayer game has also finally given us an idea of the Nintendo Switch 2’s codename. According to the leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 is being referred to internally as “Ounces” (or “Ounce” depending on who’s sharing the leaks) which is a name that we’ve heard before in regards to the Nintendo Switch successor, but only in passing. The same leak that talked about the Nintendo Switch 2 being codenamed Ounce also indicated, unsurprisingly, that the Gen 10 Pokemon game is indeed in development for the next Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon games and their developer, Game Freak, seem to have suffered from a pretty substantial leak that’s making the rounds online right now. Within screenshots of files and findings being shared online, it’s been confirmed by multiple Nintendo and Pokemon-focused Twitter accounts that there are references to the Nintendo Switch 2 being called “Ounces.”

The leak just broke free this weekend, so people are still taking time to look through everything that was discovered involving Gen 10, a multiplayer Pokemon game, what’s said to be the source code for Pokemon Black 2 and Pokemon White 2, and much more. Given that we’re in the very early hours of the leak, it’s unclear if there’ll be more in the discoveries strictly related to the Nintendo Switch 2 or if Ounces is as much as we’ll get out of it.

This also isn’t the first time that the codename has been referenced in regards to the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo insiders such as Pyoro and Necrolipe have said before that the codename was Ounces (or again, “Ounce” sometimes), so it seems we now have a much more definitive answer as to what Nintendo’s calling the Switch 2 internally.

During this month alone, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding when Nintendo might finally unveil the Nintendo Switch successor, let alone release it. October is a month that supposed insiders have pointed to in regards to a potential announcement, but so was September, so it’s anyone’s guess at this point when we’re going to actually hear something about the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo recently announced a new Nintendo Switch Online feature being tested that some think could be related to the Nintendo Switch 2, but as we’ve seen from Nintendo before, it could be something completely unrelated.