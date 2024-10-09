Nintendo Switch Online Is Testing a New Feature But Won’t Tell Fans What It Is

Nintendo has announced that it will soon be adding a new feature to its Nintendo Switch Online service, but it won’t tell fans what it is. Since launching Switch Online many years ago, Nintendo has slowly been rolling out new features for the platform. Most prominently, this has included the implementation of games from Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, Sega Genesis, and other platforms that can be played through certain tiers of Switch Online. Now, Nintendo is ready to evolve the service further and is looking for fans to help.

In a new post on Nintendo’s website, it was revealed that a “Playtest Program” for Nintendo Switch Online will begin taking place later this month on October 23rd. Nintendo says that the purpose of this program is to test something new that will soon be added to Switch Online. Prior to rolling it out properly, though, Nintendo is looking for current Switch Online subscribers to take part in a beta of sorts. Further details on what exactly is being tested wasn’t shared, but those looking to sign up for the Playtest Program can begin doing so tomorrow, October 10th, until October 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We will perform a test called Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service offered for the Nintendo Switch system,” the company wrote. “We will recruit people to participate in this test from customers who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Customers will need to download exclusive software to their own Nintendo Switch system in order to participate.”

We will be performing a test related to a new feature for #NintendoSwitchOnline on #NintendoSwitch. Starting 8:00 AM PT on Oct. 10, existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to apply to participate on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/PKAz20oD5G — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 9, 2024

This news from Nintendo comes about at a time when fans are particularly on edge about the Switch 2 and its potential reveal. While Nintendo has remained dodgy for months on end about the Switch 2, it’s widely anticipated that the hardware will be shown off at some point before 2024 comes to a close. Whether or not this new Nintendo Switch Online feature has anything to do with laying the groundwork for the Switch 2 isn’t known, but the correlation between the two is one that many are likely to draw.

Whatever this is, it seems likely that Nintendo will formally announce this new feature for Switch Online relatively soon. Once Switch Online users actually begin testing the feature in question, it will surely begin to leak if it hasn’t already been announced. As such, whenever Nintendo chooses to formally convey more about these upcoming changes to Nintendo Switch Online, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.