New Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Firmware Updates Released, Here’s What Changed

Nintendo has today released new firmware updates for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Despite the Switch 2 now becoming the primary focus for Nintendo, the Japanese gaming giant hasn’t slowed down with its ongoing support for the original Switch as well. And while this will surely end up changing in 2026 and beyond, for now, it has resulted in a new patch hitting the console that is relatively the same as the one seen on Switch 2.

Downloadable right now, firmware update version 21.0.1 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 primarily fixes one major problem. The main purpose of this patch has been to resolve an error code that users would receive when trying to transfer system data from a Switch to Switch 2 console. Given how important this feature is when it comes to setting up a new Switch 2, it’s good to see that Nintendo seems to have now resolved this issue.

Other than this, those on Switch 2 consoles have also seen a fix pushed out that would keep Bluetooth devices from connecting to the hardware as they should. Beyond this, the only other thing that Nintendo has done to either platform is to make “system stability improvements”, which are almost always seen with new firmware updates like this.

To get a look at the full patch notes for both of these updates for the Switch 2 and Switch, you can find them attached below.

Fixed an issue where Error Code: 2011-0301 or Error Code: 2168-0002 would repeatedly occur on a Nintendo Switch when attempting a system transfer using local communication from a Nintendo Switch system to a Nintendo Switch 2 system.

Fixed an issue where sometimes, after waking up the system from Sleep Mode or turning off Airplane Mode, wireless controllers or Bluetooth audio devices were unable to connect.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.