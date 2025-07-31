Nintendo Switch 2 Is Getting Another HD-2D Game, and You Can Play It Today

Square Enix showed up in full force for Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct: Partner, but one title took fans by surprise, especially considering it had dropped a demo for Nintendo Switch 2 on the day it was revealed. It utilizes the stunning HD 2-D style Square Enix introduced with Octopath Traveler and takes full advantage of the power of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is a new IP from Square Enix. This beautiful action-RPG uses the studio’s HD 2-D art style to create a unique-looking title and brings the aesthetic to a new genre. Previously, Square Enix reserved this look for turn-based games like Octopath Traveler, Triangle Strategy, and Octopath Traveler 0 that Square Enix revealed today, but now players can enjoy it in real time.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales takes place in Philabieldia, a world overrun with monsters, and it is up to players to save the last bastion of humanity. Take on the role of Elliot, a hero, who travels with his fairy companion, Fae. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales offers seven different weapons that offer different play styles and ways to approach combat. These can be powered up by equipping different types of Magicite for more customization.

Elliot and Fae’s journey will span 1,000 years, invoking memories of Chrono Trigger, and players can look forward to it in 2026 when it launches on Nintendo Switch 2. However, Square Enix has released a demo for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, which is available to download on Nintendo Switch 2 today.