8 Games We Might See in the July 2025 Nintendo Direct

A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been officially announced and will be airing on Thursday, July 31, 2025. As is usually the case, very few details have been announced just yet, but the one thing we do know is that Nintendo’s own internally developed games won’t be appearing. That means fans hoping for a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are out of luck. However, there could be a lot of things to look forward to. The livestream is going to be 25 minutes long, which means we can probably expect to see a lot of games shown off for Nintendo Switch 2, as well as the original Switch.

This new Nintendo Direct will likely have two goals: the first is to show the support Nintendo has built for Switch 2 among its partners. We got a taste of that over the last two months, but we really don’t know what the rest of 2025 will bring outside of a few announced games. The second goal will be to show existing Switch owners that the system isn’t being completely abandoned. With that in mind, here are some of the games we can likely expect to see.

1. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

image courtesy of nintendo

This one probably seems like a cheat. After all, this is a Partner Showcase, and we’re talking about a game that features Princess Zelda as the main character. However, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is not developed by Nintendo, and is instead coming from Koei Tecmo. There’s also precedent for this sort of thing, as Endless Ocean Luminous was announced during a Partner Showcase back in 2024, and that game was similarly published by Nintendo, but developed by an outside team (in that case, the developer was Arika). The new Hyrule Warriors game is supposedly coming this year, so this would be a smart way for Nintendo to reveal new information, and possibly give us a release date.

2. Final Fantasy VII Remake

image courtesy of square enix

Square Enix was a big supporter of Switch, but many of the company’s biggest games were deemed too powerful for the system. That’s clearly not the case for Switch 2, and Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the earliest games announced for it. We know the game is coming at some point in 2025, and with the year more than halfway over, Square Enix is running out of time to let us know exactly when it’s happening. Of course, the publisher could surprise everyone with the long-rumored Final Fantasy IX remake, which would fit with this year being the game’s 25th anniversary.

3. Xbox Games

image courtesy of xbox

Xbox made a big pivot in 2024, bringing many of the company’s biggest first-party titles to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The latter came up a little short in that exchange, as titles like Sea of Thieves, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Forza Horizon 5 have all made it to PS5, but not a Nintendo platform. That will likely change in the Switch 2 era, and Microsoft has been oddly quiet since the system was announced. Any of those games would be big “gets” for Nintendo, but the one that would likely cause the most excitement is Halo. The series has remained an Xbox exclusive up to this point, but there have been rumors that suggest this could change.

4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

image courtesy of ea, disney

The current Switch has a massive library of Star Wars games. Over the last eight years, the system has seen a steady stream of remasters of classic titles like Dark Forces and wholly-new games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, Switch missed out on one of the biggest Star Wars games of the last decade in Jedi: Fallen Order. EA has already shown a major willingness to support Switch 2, with Split Fiction at launch and Madden NFL 26 coming next month. It’s impossible to imagine we won’t see Cal Kestis on the system at some point, and this is one game Nintendo fans would be happy to have.

5. Konami Games

image courtesy of konami

Konami has a pair of very big games coming this year to PS5 and Xbox in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f. As of this writing, neither of these games has been announced for a Nintendo system, but both seem like fair possibilities. The publisher is clearly working hard to reestablish both of these franchises after years of neglect, and doing so will require attracting bigger audiences than they’ve found in the past. Metal Gear Solid 3 was actually released on the Nintendo 3DS many years ago, with a Yoshi Hunt replacing the PlayStation version’s Ape Escape mini game. History could repeat itself, and help sell the game to some Nintendo fans that might be less familiar with the franchise.

6. Hollow Knight: Silksong

image courtesy of team cherry

Fans of the original Hollow Knight have been waiting a very long time for the sequel. The often delayed game still doesn’t have a release date, despite assurances that it’s coming this year. A Nintendo Direct would be the perfect place to finally rectify that, and for once, it might not just be wishful thinking; we know that the game will be playable at Gamescom in August. Revealing the release date ahead of time would build up a lot of hype among fans of the first game.

7. Hades II

image courtesy of supergiant games

Like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II is confirmed for both the original Switch and Switch 2. We know it’s coming at some point, it’s just a matter of when. However, there have been some hints that the game could be coming soon. Fans recently discovered that achievements for Hades II were added to Steam, but quickly removed. It could be nothing, but it could also be a hint that someone jumped the gun ahead of an announcement coming later in the week. A Hades II shadow drop on Nintendo platforms would make a lot of people happy.

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown

image courtesy of paramount, strange scaffold

For nearly four decades, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had a close association with Nintendo systems. That association has continued into the Switch era, and last year saw TMNT: Splintered Fate released as a timed console exclusive on the handheld hybrid. This year, developer Strange Scaffold released Tactical Takedown, a new TMNT game that features turn-based combat and diorama-based stages. The game has only been released on PC thus far, but franchise fans have been asking for a console version ever since it was first announced. The franchise’s popularity and the game’s lower technical requirements would make it a great addition to the original Switch library.

As is often the case with Nintendo Direct presentations, it’s impossible to say exactly what Nintendo is cooking up. However, there’s a lot of excitement among Switch users ahead of the show. Hopefully, Nintendo will be able to deliver a satisfying showcase that leaves people excited for the rest of 2025 and has them looking ahead through early next year.