Chrono Trigger Remake Now in Consideration at Square Enix (For Real This Time)

It’s been a rollercoaster of a week for fans of Chrono Trigger. Rumors of a remake of the game started to circulate online thanks to comments made by Chrono Trigger co-writer Yuji Horii at an event in Naples. Shortly after, Horii was forced to clarify that his statements were mistranslated, and a remake of the game is not currently in the works. That deflated a lot of fans of the Square Enix game, but it seems all hope is not lost. In a new interview with Gamereactor, Horii was asked about the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger, and any plans to celebrate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It has been a long time. Yes, I want to do something. Currently, Dragon Quest has seen 3, 1 and 2 Remakes. I get a lot of requests for the remake of Chrono Trigger as well, and so I am starting to contemplate on it,” Horii replied through a translator.

chrono Trigger’s cast was designed by dragon ball creator akira toriyama

Chrono Trigger was originally released in 1995 on the SNES, and was later ported to platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo DS. These days, the game remains unavailable on modern consoles like Switch, PS5, and Xbox, but it is available via Steam and mobile devices. The game’s lack of availability has long frustrated fans, especially given how well-regarded it remains after three decades. At this point, most people would just settle for a port, but a remaster similar to the Dragon Quest HD-2D titles would be widely embraced. Oddly enough, Chrono Cross was given a remaster a few years ago, which led to many lamenting the fact that Chrono Trigger did not receive a similar treatment.

For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see if Square Enix and Yuji Horii decide to make Chrono Trigger a priority in the immediate future. Hopefully Horii’s new comments are a good sign, but for now, fans will have to wait and see if anything comes of this. While Square Enix seems open to the possibility, the reply to Gamereactor would seem to imply that we’ll be waiting several years before we might actually see it released.

RELATED: Square Enix Wants to “Build a Strong Partnership” Between Final Fantasy and Nintendo

A Chrono Trigger remake might be unlikely in the immediate future, but Square Enix seems to have a lot of projects currently in development. In 2025, fans can expect to see Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake on multiple platforms, while Final Fantasy VII Remake will be arriving on Nintendo Switch 2. Speaking of the remake trilogy, the third and final chapter is currently in the works following the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth last year. Beyond those games, a remake of Final Fantasy IX has long been rumored, but has never been officially confirmed by Square Enix; this year marks the 25th anniversary though, and fans think an announcement could be coming soon.

Do you want to see a remake of Chrono Trigger? Have you ever had a chance to play the original game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]