Classic Square Enix Game Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

A classic Square Enix game from 2012 is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED this year. Right now, the 2012 Square Enix game coming is not coming Nintendo Switch 2 at the same time, but will be released for the console in 2026 instead. In the meantime, it will be playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility, there just won’t be a native Switch 2 version, unless something changes between now and the planned late 2025 release.

When exactly in late 2025 the Square Enix game is coming to Nintendo Switch, the Japanese games maker does not say. This presumably refers to a release in October, November, or December, but this is just speculation based on what this window usually means when it is given to a game release. Interestingly, this is set to be the first time the game has ever been available on a Nintendo platform.

The game in question is none other than Hitman Absolution from IO Interactive. For those that do not know, this is the fifth installment in the Hitman series, and the direct sequel to Hitman: Bloody Money, which was released six years prior in 2006. The PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 game garnered Metacritic scores that range from 79 to 83, a respectable return, but below its predecessor. And it coupled this with a few million copies sold. Nonetheless, it was followed by a reboot in 2016, so it appears Square Enix wasn’t too pleased with its performance. Yet, it is bringing it to a new platform in 2025, so who knows.

“When the execution of a contract to kill his old handler unexpectedly puts the fate of a teenage girl in his hands, Agent 47 must decide where his loyalties lie,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Branded an enemy by the agency he once served and hunted by his old colleagues, 47 must use all his skills and tradecraft to evade his former employer’s agents and eliminate the corruption in its ranks.”

Those anticipating Hitman: Absolution on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED should expect a game that, on average, and across various playstyles is about 12 to 20 hours long. However completionists will need somewhere closer to 35 or 40 hours with the stealth game.

