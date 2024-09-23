Mysterious Nintendo Device Leaks Ahead of Switch 2 Reveal

The first Nintendo Switch 2 peripheral has possibly leaked. If it's not a Nintendo Switch 2 peripheral, then it's possible it is for a completely different piece of hardware. The speculation is the result of Nintendo filing a new wireless device to the Federal Communications Commissions, aka the FCC. And the model number of the device is CLO-001. This doesn't reveal what it is, but it does seem to rule out this being for the Nintendo Switch 2, as "001" implies this is for a brand new product. For example, the model number for the Switch is HAC-001.

Further, if this was for the Nintendo Switch 2, it would likely be tagged as "wireless game console," but it is not. It is simply tagged as "wireless device." The associated documents also reveal it does not make use of a battery, but rather only functions when plugged in. To this end, it makes use of a USB-C charger, or at least it can make use of a USB-C charger. The documents also show there is no body-worn element involved.

Other details derived from the document reveal there is no bluetooth technology or 5GHz or 6GHz Wi-Fi radio. What is there is a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radio and a 24GHz mmWave sensor. This doesn't reveal much, though some are speculating the latter is to track movement.

Right now, it is hard to determine what this is, if anything of consequence at all. Some have pointed out it could be for something involving the Super Nintendo World theme parks, especially with the potential motion sensing technology. It could also be something related to the Switch 2, but there is nothing here that concretely points to the Switch 2.

H/T, The Verge.