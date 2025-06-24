$20 Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Now Has a Release Date

Nintendo Switch 2 owners will have several major games to look forward to throughout 2025. Right now, owners are pretty busy with Mario Kart World, and Donkey Kong Bananza is coming on July 17th. There’s also Pokemon Legends: Z-A on October 16th. Nintendo has now announced that another game will be released between Donkey Kong and Pokemon, and that’s Drag x Drive. This morning, the company confirmed that the game will be released on August 14th for just $20, a much better price than the rising costs of other games. The Nintendo Today app featured this bit of news, but little additional information was provided.

Drag x Drive was one of several titles announced during April’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The game is clearly inspired by the real-life sport of wheelchair basketball, but with a hook that takes advantage of the Switch 2 hardware. Rather than using a standard control scheme, Drag x Drive has players use two Joy-Con controllers in the mouse configuration, with each one directing an arm and wheel. The game also features characters with futuristic looking designs.

drag x drive was one of the first games revealed for nintendo switch 2

I had a chance to go hands-on with Drag x Drive during a media event earlier this year. While the game’s control mechanic felt unique (and classically Nintendo), I found that it left my arms feeling a bit tired after an extended play session. It was also difficult to tell just how much content to expect from the finished product. There are some interesting ways Nintendo could expand on the concept, including skin designs, modes, and more. However, it’s really hard to tell just how robust the software will be. If Drag x Drive does end up light on content, the game’s cheaper price point could help some overlook it.

Now that we know when Drag x Drive is coming out, there are still a handful of big Switch 2 games left without release dates. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and Kirby Air Riders are all currently slated to release before the end of the calendar year. With the company seemingly leaning on a monthly release schedule for first-party games, it’s possible we could see one of these games in September, November, and December. There’s also Splatoon Raiders on the way, but it’s unclear if that game will be released this year, or sometime in 2026.

As of this writing, Nintendo’s plans for 2026 are a pretty big mystery. We know that Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be released on the original Switch, and will be playable on the new system, as well. Beyond those two games, nothing has been announced, which is why many fans have been patiently awaiting a Nintendo Direct presentation to build hype for next year. At the moment though, the only livestream announced is a Pokemon Presents, which will take place on July 22nd.

