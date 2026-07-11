The Best Super Mario Games of All Time Get Biggest Nintendo Switch Discount Ever

The best Super Mario games of all time just got their biggest Nintendo Switch discount ever. As you may know, Nintendo seldom drops appreciable discounts on its games, let alone its tentpole Mario games. Consquently, this new discount does not come from Nintendo and the Nintendo eShop, but retailer Woot, which has specifically discounted not a digital copy, but a physical copy, arguably making the deal even more noteworthy. That said, the discount is only live until July 21 or as supplies last. With Woot, the latter usually comes to a head before the former.

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More specifically, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can both grab 2025’s Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy II for $49.99. This is a fairly meaty 29% discount. Consquently, the pair of Mario games has never been cheaper than this. In fact, this is a new low price ever. To this end, the cheapest they have been available on the Nintendo eShop is $69.88. So, $20 off is incredibly noteworthy, and probably cheaper than they will be on the Nintendo eShop for years.

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The Best Super Mario Games of All Time

According to Metacritic, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are the two best Super Mario games of all time, with their scores of 97 and 98, respectively. In fact, the former ranks as the #5th best game of all time, while the latter ranks as the #3 best game of all time. This is higher than all other all-time great Mario games, such as Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 64, and Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Galaxy debuted in 2007 as a Wii exclusive and was followed up by Super Mario Galaxy 2 in 2010, another Wii exclusive. And the pair of games were trapped on the Wii until Nintendo re-released them as a bundle for the Nintendo Switch in 2025. For the ports, they support 1080p on Nintendo Switch and up to 4K on the Nintendo Switch 2. There are also updated controls, sharper textures, cleaner menus, and improved UI. Content-wise, there are new modes — Assist Mode and Soundtrack Mode — plus actual new story content. To this end, the first game has extra chapters that expand the story of Rosalina and Lumas, while the second game has its own Storybook for the first time, which has added lore and more character background.

Like all 3D Mario games, the pair of Super Mario Galaxy games hold up very well in 2026. The only 3D Mario game that arguably doesn’t hold up well in 2026 is Super Mario 64, but that is because it was at the inception of 3D gaming. Most early 3D games like this don’t hold up well.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.