Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Game Already $36 Off in New eShop Deal

A Nintendo Switch 2 launch game is $36 off two days after the console’s release, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop deal that discounts the Switch 2 game by 60%. This means the Nintendo Switch 2 launch game is available on the Nintendo eShop for $23.99 rather than $59.99. Obviously, the console’s big launch game is the $80 Mario Kart World, which remains $80, and will likely be $80 for the foreseeable future. And when it is finally discounted, it will be nowhere near 60%. In fact, it will probably never be 60% off. What is 60% off is its fellow launch game from third-party developer Hello Games.

More specifically, and until June 17, the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of No Man’s Sky is $23.99 on the Nintendo eShop. For those that don’t know, the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game features full multiplayer, high resolution graphics, touch controls, increased planetary details, higher resolution UI, higher framerates, gyro-aiming, and cross-play/cross-save functionality. In other words, it is an upgraded version of the game offered on the Nintendo Switch.

Those somehow unfamiliar with No Man’s Sky, it is a planetary exploration action-adventure survival game from UK studio Hello Games, who before NMS previously put out three Joe Danger games. The popular 2016 game has managed to sell over 10 million copies since its release, making it a massive success for independent studio Hello Games, who continues to support it with a regular flow of meaningful content updates and patches.

“Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action,” reads an official description of the Switch 2 game on the Nintendo eShop. In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.”

Those on Nintendo Switch 2 that decide to take advantage on this Nintendo eShop deal should expect to clear aside 25 GB to download the game, which is substantially more than the 6.8 GB needed to download the game on the Switch.

