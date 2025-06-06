The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a huge surprise for GameCube fans that Nintendo failed to mention in the pre-release period of the console. While an incredibly nostalgic console, there is one aspect of the GameCube that was divisive back when the console released and remains divisive: its controller. Some think it is the greatest video game controller of all time, while many others think it is the worst. It is no doubt the most polarizing video game controller to date. For those that don’t know, to accompany GameCube games being added to Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo re-released the GameCube controller for the Switch 2. And it comes with an unexpected upgrade.

Over on Reddit, one Nintendo Switch 2 owner revealed their teardown of the new GameCube controller, which in turn reveals and highlights that 24 years later Nintendo has improved — and fixed — the GameCube d-pad. As the post points out, the original GameCube controller was attached to the main PCB and had a really long shaft to account for the resulting distance. This meant it wasn’t very accurate. The new controller reduces this distance, and as a result, the new GameCube d-pad is more accurate.

While the d-pad on the GameCube controller has been noticeably improved, some owners of the new controller are complaining about the sticks being stiff. That said, those who remember a brand new original GameCube controller will remember the sticks did take some time to break in so it’s not clear yet if this is a downgrade or Nintendo fans just forgetting the feel of a new GameCube controller.

It’s important to note the GameCube controller only works with the Switch 2, just like GameCube games are only available via Nintendo Switch 2 online. If you try and connect it to the original Switch, you will find it unable to pair.

Nintendo has not commented on this supposed GameCube controller upgrade. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does chime in and provide any type of comment or clarification, we will update the story accordingly.

