Nintendo Switch 2’s GameCube Controller May Be Less Useful Than Other Retro Controllers

When Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to play classic GameCube games via a new app. As has been the case with the NES, SNES, N64, and Sega Genesis apps, Nintendo will be offering a new controller based on the one that was released alongside the GameCube. The new controller is pretty much identical to the original, but with new buttons on the top, including “Home,” “ZR,” and a screen cap option. That’s exactly what we’ve seen in the past, but there is one big difference, and it comes down to functionality.

As noticed by Nintendo Everything, the UK trailer upload implies that this new controller will only work with the GameCube app. That would be a pretty big change from Nintendo’s other retro controllers, which can be used for games outside their respective apps. Most notably, this would mean that the GameCube controller won’t be compatible with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which would seem like a huge oversight on Nintendo’s part. As of this writing, it’s hard to say if this is really the case, but potential buyers might want to keep it in mind.

f-zero gx will be one of the first gamecube games made available on the app

The GameCube app for Nintendo Switch Online was announced during last week’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. When it launches, subscribers will be able to play Soul Calibur 2, F-Zero GX, and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. ComicBook had the opportunity to go hands-on with the app during a media event for Nintendo Switch 2, and found that the app worked largely as expected. The games seemed faithful to their original releases, and the controller itself felt very authentic. For anyone in need of a good wireless GameCube controller for the system, it seemed like a great option that’s much cheaper than trying to get one of the old Wavebirds.

Following the hands-on time with Switch 2, Nintendo held a round table interview with the system’s creators. During that event, the creators confirmed that original GameCube controllers will continue to work with the new console, just as they do with the current Switch. Presumably, this means that they’ll also work with the GameCube app, but it’s impossible to say for certain. If they do work with the app, the trade-off is that players won’t have access to the other buttons on the new controller, including the screen capture button.

Hopefully Nintendo will offer some clarification about the GameCube controller so potential buyers can make an educated decision. It’s always nice to play older games with their original controllers, but if the option isn’t available to use this one for games outside of the Nintendo Switch Online app, it might not be worth paying the price.

