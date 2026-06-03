Nintendo Switch 2 Finally Getting One of 2026’s Best Games So Far

Nintendo Switch 2 users will finally be able to play one of the best games of 2026 so far in just a few short months. With more power at its disposal when compared to the original Switch, the Switch 2 has been able to garner a larger catalog of titles from third-party publishers. Sadly, some of these Switch 2 versions of various games have taken a bit longer for developers to develop, which has resulted in them launching after the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC editions. And while this situation recently played out with one major game within the past month, Switch 2 users now have a date to circle on the calendar for when they’ll be able to play it for themselves.

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As of today, WB Games revealed the new release date for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on Nintendo Switch 2. The latest entry in the LEGO Batman series will specifically be hitting the console on September 18th, which is the same date on which the first DLC pack for Legacy of the Dark Knight will arrive. This represents a gap of roughly four months that Switch 2 users have had to wait compared to those on other platforms, but it’s nice to see that the game will still be launching on the console at all.

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To make this release of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on Switch 2 even more exciting is the fact that the game has received great reviews. Currently, on reviews aggregate site Metacritic, Legacy of the Dark Knight boasts a strong average score of 84/100. While this doesn’t necessarily make it a frontrunner for Game of the Year, it still puts Legacy of the Dark Knight on a shortlist of the most well-received games in 2026 up until this point.

As for the Switch 2 version of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, it should be virtually identical to the other editions of the game across various platforms. While there might be some visual and performance compromises made to allow it to run smoothly on Switch 2, Nintendo fans shouldn’t expect anything less than the same great experience that those on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC have already seen for themselves.

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