Nintendo Is Reportedly “Furious” With New Switch 2 Leak

A former employee at Nintendo has asserted that the company is “furious” about recent leaks tied to the Switch 2. Within recent days, a major report came about which detailed many games bound for Nintendo Switch 2 throughout the remainder of 2026. This lineup reportedly includes not only a new Star Fox game, but also a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that will arrive near the end of this year. Now, in the wake of such a substantial leak, one person who has insider knowledge about Nintendo says that those in charge are unquestionably very mad about this situation.

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In a post on social media, Kit Ellis, who previously worked as a PR manager at Nintendo, opened up about the Switch 2 leaks that had spread across the internet. Ellis said that Nintendo is likely more mad about this leak than others that have come about in the past, as this wasn’t just a single game that got revealed ahead of its official announcement. For much of Nintendo’s lineup in 2026 and 2027 to have been divulged in this manner could impact the company’s stock price, Ellis theorized, which will likely lead to Nintendo cracking down more moving forward to ensure that info like this doesn’t become public prior to its official announcement.

“I can promise you that Nintendo is absolutely furious about this,” said Ellis. “My mind goes to Nintendo and how they really have a problem with leaks right now that they don’t seem to be able to solve. This isn’t just somebody cryptically tweeting out a few things 24 hours before a Nintendo Direct. This is somebody who has laid out their entire lineup for the rest of this year and part of next year’s. For a company like Nintendo, whose approach to marketing is propped up by the element of surprise, it’s a big problem.”

“This just feels like uncharted territory for Nintendo,” he continued. “They’ve had leakers before, and they’ve dealt with leakers before. This feels like a different situation and I don’t know what’s going to happen next. But for the company overall, this is going to become a major priority going forward.”

It’s worth noting that none of the information shared in this leak has proven to be accurate just yet, so there’s always the chance that it won’t be legitimate. That being said, the source of the leak, an insider known as Nate the Hate, has had an excellent track record over the years when it comes to Nintendo. As such, there’s a very good chance that what has been outlined will end up coming to fruition.

When it comes to Nintendo announcing all of these new games in an official capacity, a new Direct is expected to happen at some point this summer. Nintendo has historically held a major Direct each year in June, which makes the possibility of such a stream taking place in this same month quite likely. Whether or not this leaked info will end up changing the publisher’s plans, however, remains to be seen.

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[H/T IGN]