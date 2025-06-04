Here’s How Long It Takes to Update Nintendo Switch 2

When first setting up Nintendo Switch 2, users will have to download a pretty sizable update, allowing them access to notable features like backwards compatibility, GameShare, and more. As anyone can attest, certain day one updates for consoles can be pretty sizable. That can be pretty frustrating when you just want to play some games. We now have Nintendo Switch 2 in hand, and can reveal just how long the system will take for users to set up. Thankfully, the process is pretty painless, and doesn’t take very long at all.

While setting up Nintendo Switch 2, the actual update was downloaded in just a few short minutes. That said, if you’re transferring data over from an existing Switch system, the overall setup will take a little bit longer. Transferring data from my Nintendo Switch OLED brought the process up to about 15 minutes for me. Nintendo recommends keeping the two systems plugged in and close, and I had them about 10 feet away from one another. It’s probably ideal to keep them closer, but since both systems have to be plugged in for the transfer, that was about as close as I could get them.

setting up the switch 2 system is a fairly simple process

After that, I chose to bring over all 5,000 photos and videos from my system, which required physically swapping in my old SD card. This brought the whole process up to about 25-30 minutes. At that point, I was mostly in business, though actually downloading older software did take some time. Since every Switch owner has a different number of games, that time will vary, especially by game.

By this point, you can probably tell that Nintendo has made the overall setup for Switch 2 pretty simple, and that extends to the Dock, as well. The system can use the same existing HDMI cord from the original Switch, but users will have to swap out the AC adapter for the new one; the original will still connect to the new Dock, but will not allow the image to appear on the TV. It can still be used to charge the system though, so it might be worth keeping around for that reason alone.

That’s pretty much the whole process! If you happened to grab a Pro Controller for the new system, or you’re trying to pair the original model, Nintendo Switch 2 now has a port that can be found on the top of the system, which can be used to plug in the USB cord to get you set up quickly. This is also used for the new camera for the console as well, which can be used for GameChat, or compatible titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Are you planning on picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 system? Do you plan on moving over your data from the ?