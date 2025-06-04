Nintendo Switch 2 Patch Notes Reveal Everything in the First System Update

When Nintendo Switch 2 arrives tomorrow, day one adopters will have a significant update to download. Rumors about that update have been circulating for some time now, but Nintendo has released full patch notes revealing every feature that’s being added. It’s a significant list, including just about everything imaginable; outside of maybe being able to play a physical copy of Mario Kart World, it doesn’t seem like you’d be able to do anything else. Basically, if you want to play older Switch games, transfer data from an existing system, or use the new GameShare feature, you need to run this update right from the start.

After running the update on Nintendo Switch 2, I can report that the update doesn’t take much time at all to complete. The day one update for the Wii U took a significant amount of time, much to the frustration of users. Thankfully, things go a lot smoother this time around, allowing Nintendo Switch 2 early adopters a chance to quickly jump into the games and enjoy their purchase. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below.

Ver. 20.1.1 (Released 5 June 2025)

The following features have been added:

Use of compatible Nintendo Switch software

Nintendo Switch Online

GameChat

GameShare

System transfer from Nintendo Switch

Virtual game cards

Nintendo eShop

News

Upload of screenshots and videos to the server Nintendo Switch App on a smart device is needed to view and download screenshots and videos uploaded to the server

Link with the smart device apps Nintendo Switch Parental Controls and Nintendo Switch App

NOTE:

Linking to a Nintendo Account is required for network features, with some exceptions.

Updating to version 20.1.1 is required to use Nintendo Switch 2 game-key cards.

Updating to version 20.1.1 is required to use a microSD Express card.

pokemon scarlet and violet’s switch 2 update will be available on day one

It’s unclear why this system update was held until the day before the Nintendo Switch 2 was released. That said, it’s clear that Nintendo has been putting in a lot of effort to improve backwards compatibility with several existing games. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got very big performance upgrades on the system, and titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are even getting new features. It’s possible Nintendo’s developers are working right up to the wire on some of these updates, and the company did not want players to see how these games are running on Switch 2 prior to the new hardware version.

Whatever the case might be, the update is here, which means Nintendo Switch 2’s release date is almost upon us. After more than 8 years on the market, the era of the original Switch is drawing to a close, and fans are eager to see how the next generation shakes out. Hopefully the console’s update will make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible right off the bat.

Do you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow? How do you feel about the system’s day one update? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!