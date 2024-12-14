Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Feature Fans Have Been Desperate For

New Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have potentially revealed a new feature/upgrade that the current Nintendo Switch consoles are sorely missing. The Nintendo Switch could very well end up being the best-selling console of all time, though it may fall just short of this title, currently held by the PS2. Suffice to say, it is a very popular console, which explains why the next Nintendo console is a simple successor to the Nintendo Switch and not something entirely different and new.

Previous teases from Nintendo, previous rumors, and previous leaks have all suggested the Nintendo Switch 2 — the tentative name for the next Nintendo console — is going to be very similar to the Nintendo Switch in terms of design and purpose. Two brand new, and major, leaks this week have all but confirmed this.

The first leak come from an accessories company making accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, and revealed our best look yet at the console. The second leak also came from an accessories company, the very well known Dbrand, and revealed an even better look at the console. The pair of leaks can be viewed below:

Combined, the pair of leaks seem to confirm that there will be both a USB-C port on the bottom of the console, like the Nintendo Switch, but also on the top of the console, unlike the Nintendo Switch. This will allow the console to be put in right side up into the dock, via the bottom port, but will also allow the device to be charged in handheld mode from the top of the console, which is handy for a variety of situations, including playing while laying down.

Of course, having two ports costs money and takes up valuable space inside the console, so it comes at a cost, though what this cost will be whether it will be felt by the consumer, we don’t know. Probably not. Whatever the case, this is something Nintendo Switch owners have been asking for, for years.

All of that said, take this reveal about the Nintendo Switch 2 with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not official information. And so far it has not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo. Nintendo rarely comments on rumors or leaks so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

