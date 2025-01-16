Nintendo Switch 2 Price Reportedly Revealed (And It’s Expensive)

The Nintendo Switch 2 price has reportedly been revealed, and if the newly leaked price is accurate, the successor is going to cost substantially more than its predecessor. When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, it cost only $299.99, a humble price point that no doubt helped facilitate early adoption and eventually mass adoption. The Nintendo Switch is the best-selling single Nintendo console of all time, and on track to pass PS2 as the best-selling console across all platforms ever released. Presumably Nintendo would want to stick to a core part of the Switch strategy, its cheap price point, but a new report suggests otherwise.

Thanks to massive inflation, lasting negative effects of the global Covid pandemic, and a steep rise in the price of components, making gaming consoles is far more expensive than it was in 2017. Everything is far more expensive than it was in 2017, and gaming on Nintendo hardware is apparently going to be no exception.

The new report about the Nintendo Switch 2 price comes from Nick Baker, a well-known and fairly reliable industry insider. Baker took to social media platform X this morning and relayed word that he has heard from a source, who has had good information on the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, that the console is going to be $449.99 or $499.99 for a Mario Kart bundle. This would be a $150 increase from the launch Switch and a $100 increase from the current OLED Switch.

Of course, this rumor also suggests that the new Mario Kart will be a launch game, and the big launch game at that. And this was implied with it being shown off alongside the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2.

When we will officially hear about the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 is hard to say. The April 2 Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Nintendo Switch 2 seems the most likely place for this information to be revealed, depending on when the console will release and how long Nintendo wants to run pre-orders for.

In the meantime, take this new information with a grain of salt. While Baker has proven reliable in the past, he has also been off the mark on occasion, and it seems like he isn’t fully confident in this new intel. Further, it’s worth pointing out that a price may not be locked in yet, and could change rendering this potentially accurate information as inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this Nintendo Switch 2 price leak. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if Nintendo does come out with a comment on this particular bit of intel, we will update the story accordingly.

