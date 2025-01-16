Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Sign-Ups Already Opening

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed, and fans are eagerly awaiting any new information about the console. While Nintendo’s shadow reveal was brief, fans do get to look forward to a more in-depth Direct on April 2, 2025, but fans are dying to know more. One of the biggest questions on Nintendo fans’ minds is when they can get their hands on the new console. Nintendo did not give an official release date, but eagle-eyed fans have scoured the internet, particularly big retailers websites to learn more. While they didn’t learn a release date, a bit of news has dropped that has fans excited for the future.

Pre-orders are huge for getting a new console, especially when there is a chance it can sell out or go to scalpers. The Nintendo Switch 2 does not have an official pre-order page yet, but fans have found sign ups for when pre-orders go live. Here is what you need to know about pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch 2.

How to Pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2

At the time of writing, only Best Buy has a pre-order notification page set up, but more retailers will likely follow suit. Here is where you can sign up to be notified when the Nintendo Switch 2 is available for pre-order.

After the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April, more information about pre-orders will likely be available. It wouldn’t be surprising if pre-orders went up directly after the Direct, as something similar happened with the original Nintendo Switch. Be sure to keep an eye on the official Nintendo Switch 2 website for more updates.

Pre-ordering is the best way to guarantee you get a Nintendo Switch 2. Retailers have supposedly put in huge amounts of orders for the Nintendo Switch 2, more than any console in the past. If this is true, it should be easy to find a Nintendo Switch 2 in the wild. However, one should always be careful of scalpers and never underestimate the number of people who want a new console.

As more retailers put pre-orders, it would be worth it to check each site daily to ensure you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. Stock can move quickly and even sell out as soon as it becomes available. There is no guarantee this will happen with the Nintendo Switch 2, but pre-ordering is a safe bet. Most retailers carry stock on hand that isn’t available for pre-order so fans can walk in and purchase the Nintendo Switch 2.

Another thing to keep an eye out for is midnight launch events. Best Buy and GameStop will likely have a midnight release, allowing fans to claim their pre-orders at midnight their local time. Accessories, such as the Pro Controller, and collector’s editions of launch titles may also be available during midnight releases. These are not only a great way to get your console early, but even meet other fans.