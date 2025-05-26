PS4 Exclusive May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Six Years Later

A PS4 console exclusive could be shedding its exclusivity and be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 six years after its release, or at least that is what the new speculation is. The Nintendo Switch 2 release date — June 5 — is right around the corner. Looking at the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup, and what’s been announced for it already, it is safe to assume there will be many ports of games already out that never came to the Nintendo Switch. That said, what nobody is expecting is a PS4 console exclusive from 2019 to come to the console.

Back in 2019, developer Ys Net and publisher Deep Silver released Shenmue 3 for the PC and PS4 only. And these are the only platforms it is available on six years later, making it a PS4 console exclusive. At this point you would not expect it to shed its console exclusivity, but that may be what it is doing and it actually wouldn’t be that surprising when you consider the publishing rights where transferred to ININ Games back in 2024, who presumably wants to do something with the game, unlike Deep Silver.

To this end, ININ Games was recently asked by a Shenmue fan when the game is hitting the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox consoles. Responding to this, an official social media account for ININ Games responded “I will let you know.”

Obviously, this response makes no commitment nor is it even a tease. However, if there was no plan for this then presumably there would be no response from ININ Games or it would be clearly communicated. The “I will let you know” response is fairly nebulous, and not only leaves the door open for the possibility, but invites speculation and even anticipation.

Meanwhile, there is also important context to consider. When ININ Games acquired the rights for Shenmue — which itself suggests intent because it is certainly not selling many copies on PC and PS4 anymore — it noted it would “shepherd Shenmue 3 into its next phase.” In other words, it seemingly teased plans to do something with the game, and what more could it do than port it to other platforms?

Right now, we don’t have anything concrete, but take this new response and combine it with the historical context, and the dots start to connect and suggest Shenmue 3 is coming to other platforms, including probably Nintendo Switch 2.

