Nintendo Switch 2 Fans Divided Over Controversial Feature: “This Keeps Getting Worse”

Nintendo fans and future Nintendo Switch 2 owners are divided over a newly confirmed and already contentious feature. The big talking points since the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has been its price increase compared to the Nintendo Switch and the fact that Nintendo will be charging $80 for some of its Nintendo Switch 2 games. Combine this with pre-release hype and all the game reveals, and you get a storm of news and anticipation that drowns out many of the finer details about the console. However, one smaller detail has risen above the noise and has been garnering attention, and that is because it has angered many Nintendo fans.

More specifically, Nintendo has revealed that those hoping to use the new Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature that is being introduced with the console, and that attempts too offer a Discord-like experience right on the machine, will need to have a phone number to use. Nintendo doesn’t say why this is required, but it is clearly a safety measure and a moderation tool to filter out those who violate the Nintendo Switch Online guidelines.

For those out of the loop, GameChat is a new integrated feature that is accessed via the dedicated C Button on the right Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con. It allows players to voice chat and video chat with their friends, as well as share screens. And this can all be done without leaving the game.

As Discord users will know, Discord does not require a phone number, however, certain servers do. To this end, one Nintendo fan notes this is a good “advertisement for Discord.” And this has been a common reaction. Not only are their privacy concerns, but this makes the feature unusable for those without a phone. In some parts of the world, this may not be an issue, but there are plenty of markets the Nintendo Switch 2 is selling at where smartphone ownership is not as common.

“This keeps getting worse,” reads another reaction. Meanwhile, a third Nintendo fan adds: “They literally had one job. I should’ve known there was going to be some sort of catch to Nintendo finally having a modern party chat with extra features. I mean as a adult I have a phone number but I do hate that you have to enter it into your account.

That said, other Nintendo fans are actually happy with the news, noting that it is good to have “accountability.” Some are also happy that Nintendo is taking steps to protect children, in particular, which is something PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass don’t always do a great job with.

“This will protect children in case the parental controls fail,” reads a reply happy about the news, unlike the reactions above. “Anyone doing any mischievous stuff for children beyond gaming will probably have their accounts and or console bricked.”

Another reaction adds: “Not a problem unless you’re underaged, or don’t think before you speak in games for all ages.”

The good news for those that like this requirement is that there is no chance Nintendo is going to remove it, even if it is causing controversy. The bad news for those unhappy with this requirement is that Nintendo is very unlikely ever going to lift this requirement.

