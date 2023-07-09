Nintendo Switch 2 Release Window Potentially Revealed in New Report

A new report has potentially revealed when Nintendo might look to release its next console, which many fans are assuming will be the Switch 2. Currently, Nintendo has been quite dodgy when it comes to its plans for future hardware. Although it's widely assumed that a new Nintendo platform is on the horizon, the Japanese gaming manufacturer has remained silent when it comes to specifics for the time being. That being said, if a new report is to be believed, it seems like Nintendo's silence on this subject might not continue for much longer.

According to Chinese publication MoneyDJ, Nintendo is planning to launch its next console in Q1 of the coming year. The reason for this belief is due to manufacturer Hongzhun citing a rise in revenue from Nintendo in the back half of 2023. Since Hongzhun is a company that would work with Nintendo in the pursuit of creating consoles, it's assumed that this spike in revenue would be attributed to a rise in hardware manufacturing. And given that Switch sales are slowing down, there's no other reason for revenue to increase in this manner unless it's tied to a new console.

It's worth noting that this report in question didn't clarify whether or not Q1 refers to Nintendo's own fiscal year or instead the standard calendar. Given that Nintendo has already said it won't release new hardware in its current fiscal year, though, it's likely that this Q1 window is referring to the company's next fiscal period. As such, Q1 would take place between April 2024 and June 2024.

Regardless of when Nintendo chooses to release its successor to the Switch, the rest of the gaming publisher's lineup for 2023 looks quite strong. Later this month Nintendo will release Pikmin 4 which will be followed by games like Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Detective Pikachu Returns all arriving. So if this does happen to be the final year of the Switch before a new platform releases, Nintendo seems to be ending on a high note.

When do you think that Nintendo will finally look to announce its next console? And do you expect the company's next system to be an expanded version of the Switch? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments section or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Gaming Bolt]