Nintendo Switch 2 In-Store Restock Coming to Best Buy Stores

A new Nintendo Switch 2 in-store restock has been announced, and it is coming courtesy of Best Buy. For those looking still to get the new Nintendo console but who don’t want to deal with online restocks or scalpers, then this new Best Buy restock will be ideal because you will be able to walk into your local store and pick up a unit, or at least in theory you will be able to. How plentiful the restock will be and how nationwide it will be, remains to be seen.

The finer details of the restock have not been revealed by Best Buy, and Nintendo has not advertised the restock on behalf of Best Buy. All the retailer reveals is that the restock is happening on July 1. Whether it will be limited to just July 1 is presumably dependent on how much stock there is versus demand.

In addition to this, Best Buy also provides a store finder to see if your local store or stores are set to be participating in the restock. The only other tidbits disclosed is that this will all happen during “regular store hours” and that, as noted, there will be “limited quantities.”

While the Nintendo Switch 2 has not been as hard as something like the PS5 was to buy, some Nintendo fans have had issues getting their hands on an order, especially an order of just the regular ol’ console. The Mario Kart World bundle has been far easier to get, but it is also $50 more. And this will presumably be the case through the holiday season. In fact, it could get harder to find when and if it gets more interesting software. Right now, there isn’t much to drive demand beyond Mario Kart World. In the coming months this should change between the likes of Donkey Kong Bananza and the new Metroid Prime.

