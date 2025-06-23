Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Getting One of 2024’s Best Games Soon

According to a new report, Nintendo Switch 2 is getting one of 2024’s best games, and it is going to be revealed soon. According to the same report, a new and major Nintendo Direct is going to happen in July. And among other announcements and surprises — including a surprise for GameCube fans — it is claimed that one of the best RPGs of this console generation is going to be announced for Nintendo Switch 2. There is no word of a release date, but it will presumably be not too far away considering this is just a port.

The new report comes the way of popular YouTuber BeatEmUps, who — during a recent episode of the Nontendo Podcast — made the claim that not only is Metaphor: ReFantazio in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, but going to be revealed at the aforementioned next Nintendo Direct, which they claim is coming sometime next month.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There is no word of how the port is shaping up, whether it will release alongside any new content nor any details on the technical specs of the port. There is also, as mentioned before, no word of a release date or a price point.

As for the game, for those unfamiliar with it, Metaphor: ReFantazio was released last year on October 11 via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and by developer Studio Zero (Atlus) and Sega. Upon release, it garnered a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2024. And it paired this with a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards. At the same show, it notably won Best RPG, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction. It also sold one million units in 24 hours, making it the fastest-selling Atlus game. Since then, it has sold another million copies.

“From the creative minds behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an “Archetype,” you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.”

Of course, and as always with unofficial information, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it is accurate the information is also subject to change.

