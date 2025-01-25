Nintendo Fans Praise Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade on Steam Deck

Nintendo fans are praising what they view as an upgrade on the Steam Deck with the Nintendo Switch 2. When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, it had no competition in the handheld space other than Nintendo itself, the aging 3DS. Now, it has the Steam Deck, with reports that both Xbox and PlayStation are also interested in entering the handheld market. That said, while the Steam Deck is popular, it is a very niche piece of hardware in comparison to the Nintendo Switch and the massive success it has experienced. There really is no comparison, not just in terms of popularity, but the aims of the two machines are different. This hasn’t stopped them for being compared though.

Over on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is a post comparing the two handheld machines. More specifically, a post comparing the size of the two machines. And judging by the comments, Nintendo fans are happy with the size of the Nintendo Switch 2, and believe it as an upgrade on the size of the Steam Deck, which is a big boy by the traditional standards of gaming handhelds.

What’s interesting about the Nintendo Switch 2 and its design — as some point out in the comments — is the screen is bigger than the Steam Deck, yet smaller in overall size.

“Steam Deck is too big in my opinion, I like smaller handhelds but I like big screens,” reads one of the top comments on the post above. “I feel like Switch 2 is the exact size it should be. It’s just right.”

“I think the Steam Deck is too big and bulky for true portability. I think the Switch is on the line perfectly,” reads a second comment. Meanwhile, a third comment adds: “I love how sleek it is, it looks so much better then the Steam Deck.”

Of course, this is subjective, but it appears Nintendo has done the bare minimum, which is impress hardcore Nintendo fans. To this end, it is a smart approach. Bigger than the Nintendo Switch, but smaller than the Steam Deck was always going to be the sweet spot for most Nintendo fans who never had many complaints about the Switch’s design other than it is a little on the smaller side.

