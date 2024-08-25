Nintendo Switch 2 Will See Support From Amazon Games

In the past, Nintendo systems have often gotten spotty support from third-party developers and publishers. While Nintendo Switch was a big exception, systems like Wii and Wii U struggled to bring in the same level of support that we saw for competitors like PlayStation and Xbox. Thankfully, it seems that the successor to Nintendo Switch will continue to get strong support from companies, including some that have put out games for the current platform. In an interview with IGN, Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann shared his enthusiasm for the so-called “Switch 2” and revealed Amazon’s intent to support the platform.

“Yeah, we obviously plan to develop games for it and I can’t wait for it to be out. I mean, honestly, I’d rather have them wait a year and get it perfect than rush it to the market and then we all complain about what doesn’t work. Switch has been such a fantastic product, I can wait another year if I have to. And from development, I think most non-Nintendo developers are not exclusively doing titles for the Switch. They’re always part of a portfolio mix of platform mix. Just wait,” said Hartmann.

At this time, we have no idea when the new Nintendo system will be released. We know for a fact that the system will at least be officially announced sometime within the next seven months, before the company’s current fiscal year ends. Many fans had assumed that the console would also be released by then, but recent rumors have suggested that it will be released after that, possibly in April or May 2025.

Even though Nintendo has only briefly discussed the new system, that hasn’t stopped third-parties from hinting about their Switch 2 plans. Over the last year or so, we’ve seen multiple companies talk vaguely about the system, including Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who addressed questions about whether Switch 2 will (or should) be backwards compatible with existing games.

At this time, it’s clear that gaming companies are just as eager to see Nintendo announce a new system as everyone else is, but hopefully when Switch 2 does come out, it will prove worth the wait. The current system has far surpassed everyone’s expectations, and it will be interesting to see whether Nintendo can maintain its current momentum.

