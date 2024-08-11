Nintendo Switch Reportedly About to Pass PS2 as Best-Selling Console Ever in U.S.

The Nintendo Switch is reportedly about to surpass the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 2 and become the best-selling video game platform in history for the United States. For nearly two decades, the PS2 has been the top-selling console not only around the globe, but in the U.S. In recent years, though, the Switch has steadily gained on the legacy PlayStation platform to become the new all-time king. Now, it seems like this could end up coming to pass relatively soon.

According to data from Circana’s Mat Piscatella, the Nintendo Switch is drawing incredibly close to surpassing the sales of the PS2. In a post on X, Piscatella said that the Switch is currently only 1.1 million units behind the PS2 when it comes to lifetime units sold in the United States. Given how well the Switch has continued to sell over the past few months and years, it’s reasonable to believe that this gap will close at some point in the near future. Still, it’s worth noting that Switch sales have started to diminish throughout 2024, especially with reports of the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon.

While the Switch could become the best-selling video game platform ever in the U.S., it still has a fair number of units to make up to achieve this same feat globally. Currently, the Switch has sold a little more than 143 million units worldwide while the PS2 sits closer to 160 million. Again, given the past sales trajectory of the Switch, it would seem quite easy for Nintendo’s console to top this benchmark. Throughout 2024, though, we’ve seen the hardware steadily begin to fall off for a variety of different reasons. As such, there’s a chance that PlayStation could retain this top spot with the PS2 worldwide even if it loses its achievement in the United States shortly.

