HBO Reveals New Harry Potter TV Series Trailer, And It’s All About Hogwarts

Following yesterday’s big “Back to Hogwarts” celebration, all eyes were on the end of the livestream, where fans braced for the arrival of a new trailer for the Harry Potter TV series. Though , it was scant and promised a new trailer would drop today. Patience finally paid off for longtime fans, though, and HBO has finally released the new teaser trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, showing off a ton of new footage from the series ahead of its Christmas debut.

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Given how the first teaser trailer for the series was all about Harry Potter’s time before venturing to the school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, it’s no surprise that the new teaser trailer goes far more in-depth with the life that Harry will develop at Hogwarts itself. Not only do we get to see him being sorted into Gryffindor, but also plenty of scenes teasing his classes there. Watch it for yourself below:

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New Harry Potter Trailer Details Life at Hogwarts

A key component that defines the new teaser trailer for Harry Potter is the thematic arc of found family that is at the core of the entire book series. Footage in the trailer and elements of Dominic McLaughlin’s performance zero in on this with scenes of his character lamenting the expectation that his fellow students and instructors have for him given his reputation. He laments in one moment: “Everyone thinks I’m this great wizard…But I don’t really know anything.” Nick Frost’s Rubeus Hagrid makes it all clear, though, adding: “Family’s more than just blood…you’ll find your place.”

Beyond the thematic elements of the trailer, it also showcases plenty of details about the larger ensemble cast that make up the staff of Hogwarts. Janet McTeer’s Professor McGonagall gets a few standout moments that show off her take on the character, along with a few different scenes of John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. The most distinct of these, though, is almost certainly Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, who gets a major piece of the trailer where he delivers a trademark dig at Harry directly to his face. In the moment, we get to see the animosity the two have for each other on full display, and it’s one of the times the show seems to actually be distinct from the films.

In addition to the people of Hogwarts that fill up the new trailer, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone also offers hints at the larger plot of this season. Not only do we see the main trio flipping through a book about the titular artifact, but there’s a hint of Fluffy, the three-headed dog guarding it. Furthermore, there’s shots that include the full-size Wizard’s Chess sequence, as well as the Mirror of Erised and the Cave Troll.

To that end, it’s surprising that HBO is even calling this a “teaser trailer” since it clocks in at well over two minutes and also delivers plenty of plot elements and footage from throughout the entire season. Filming is already underway on Season 2 of Harry Potter, and the first batch of episodes doesn’t drop until this Christmas.