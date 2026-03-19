Remakes of Two Wii Games Announced for Nintendo Switch 2

Not one, but two Nintendo Wii games have been announced to be Nintendo Switch 2-bound, and interestingly enough, both games hail from 2010. Of course, the Wii isn’t known for its software as much as its hardware. What made the Wii special was the console itself, and not the games. In fact, the Wii library doesn’t compare to the best Nintendo libraries, though, like every Nintendo machine, it did have some generational games that were exclusive to it. Neither of these games fits this billing, but both are going to be very nostalgic for some.

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One of these two games is Gaijin Games and Aksys Games’ arcade-style rhythm game Bit.Trip Runner, which is returning on Nintendo via a new remake called Bit.Trip Rerunner. The other Wii game that will soon be on Nintendo Switch 2 is Epic Mickey, which got a remake back in 2024 called Epic Mickey Rebrushed on Switch and other platforms. And now this same remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Bit.Trip Rerunner

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For those unfamiliar with Bit.Trip Runner, the 2010 game, was actually a WiiWare game and a Nintendo Wii exclusive when it was first released, though it eventually came to 3DS the following year in 2011. Upon release, the game earned a 76 on Metacritic, and was forgotten to history, until 2023. In 2023, a remake was released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and now this same remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. It never came to Switch, so this is the first time Nintendo fans will get their hands on the remake, which is not made by the original developer, but by Choice Provisions.

This remake does not have its own Metacritic score, so there isn’t a great comparison for it and the original. It does have very strong user review scores, though. For example, it has a 97% approval rating on Steam.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed

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Epic Mickey was originally released in 2010 by developer Junction Point Studios and publisher Disney Interactive Studios, the former of which was led by director Warren Spector, the creator of Deus Ex. Upon release, the original game earned a 73 on Metacritic, which wasn’t the greatest score, but it had a cult following and mainstream appeal because of the IP, hence why it received two sequels, and then a remake in 2024.

This remake was done by a different team than the original, Purple Lamp, and published by THQ Nordic. And the remake actually scored higher than the original. Because it was multi-platform, the remake had a range of scores of 75 to 80. One of these platforms was the Nintendo Switch, which means the game has been playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility. Come October 6, 2026, though, it will now have a native Switch 2 version.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.